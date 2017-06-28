Muskoka Fire Prevention Reminds Everyone To Be Safe With Fireworks This Long Weekend

Muskoka Fire Prevention is urging everyone to take precautions when working with fireworks this long weekend. They say they’d prefer it if you simply enjoyed one of the shows put on by professionals in town, but if you do want to have a show at home or at the cottage, they say to make safety the top priority.

Tips for staying safe include:

Appoint a responsible person to be in charge. Only adults who are aware of the hazards and essential safety precautions should handle and discharge fireworks.

Carefully read and follow the label directions on fireworks packaging.

Always keep a water hose or pail of water close by when discharging fireworks.

Discharge fireworks well away from combustible materials like buildings, trees and dry grass.

Keep onlookers a safe distance away, upwind from the area where fireworks are discharged.

Light only one firework at a time and only when they are on the ground.

Never try to light a firework in your hand or re-light dud fireworks. For dud fireworks, it is best to wait 30 minutes and soak them in a bucket of water. Dispose of them in a metal container.

Discharge fireworks only if wind conditions do not create a safety hazard.

Keep sparklers away from children. Sparklers burn extremely hot and can ignite clothing, cause blindness and result in severe burns. As the sparkler wire remains hot for some minutes after burnout, it should be immediately soaked in water to avoid injury.

If someone gets burned, run cool water over the wound for three to five minutes and seek medical attention, if necessary.

Their reminding everyone that many municipalities in Muskoka are holding public firework shows ran by professionals. You can find shows at: