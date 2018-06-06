MUST RIDE: Bicycle Trails in the Heart of Georgian Bay

Cycle Simcoe just released the Heart of Georgian Bay Routes maps. Detailing 9 incredible trails through the Midland/Penetanguishene area for the serious or casual rider and kids too.

The trails include:

Difficulty: Advanced

Length: 50 km

Start: Midland Harbour or Awenda Park

With only about 300m climbing, this classic North Simcoe loop winds through the beautiful Awenda Park and offers several opportunities to gaze upon Georgian Bay. Stop in at the Awenda Park store approximately half way through the ride for a quick rest or swim, before heading back into the town of Midland.

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 30 km

Start: Midland Waterfront

For a taste of the true “Heart of Georgian Bay” experience, try the Midland to Tiny Beaches route. A relatively flat route with only approximately 200 metres of climbing, riders cruise along the famous Tiny Beaches Road. Halfway through your ride stop at Balm Beach for some relaxing waterfront time or take advantage of one of the many stores and restaurants.

Difficulty: Advanced

Length: 95 km

Start: Midland Waterfront

A great tour through Tiny Beaches cottage areas and rural Tay Township, this relatively flat route takes you from Georgian Bay waterfront, to quiet farm roads and ends on the famous Tay Shore Trail – recognized for being part of the Trans Canada Trail. Several convenience stores are located along this route if you need to refill the bottles or take a much earned rest.

Difficulty: Advanced

Length: 75km

Start: Main St., Penetanguishine

Following a similar route as the Awenda Loop, the Thunder Beach Loop winds along the beautiful Georgian Bay, through Awenda Provincial Park and then extends to Thunder Beach and carries on along the Bay on Tiny Beaches Road. The Thunder Beach Loop is relatively flat, with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the waterfront view, so be sure to pack your camera and swim suit!

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 18 km

Start: Wye Marsh, Trestle Park (just off Hwy 12), Albert St Park (Victoria Harbour), Coldwater Rd Trail Head (Waubaushene), Bridgeview Park (Waubaushene)

A fully paved rail trail winding its way along the southern shore of Georgian Bay from Midland to Waubaushene with a spur to Port McNicoll. Some great vistas and a ride through history with interpretive nature signs along the route. This multi-use trail is part of the Trans Canada Trail and perfect for the whole family.

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 23 km

Start: Wyevale, Perkinsfield, Penetanguishene Waterfront Rotary Park

A railway park in a natural setting. A partially paved, partially crushed gravel multi-use trail that links the North Simcoe Rail Trail to the Town of Penetanguishene’s waterfront Trail. Meanders across Colepand Creek and the Wye River requiring some of the 16 historic railway bridges. The Tiny Trail offers many points of interest along the way, including views of wildlife and a historic burial ground.

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 8 km

Start: Town Dock or Ste. Marie Park

The Midland Rotary Waterfront Trail connects the Tay Shore Trail from Ste. Marie Among the Hurons in the South through Ste. Marie Park and along the residential waterfront to the Midland Town Dock and downtown core and on through recreational lands and private marinas to the Mid Pen link in the north. In this corridor there are seven public parks featuring waterfront lookouts, resting amenities, photo opportunities, flower gardens, and a man made waterfall.