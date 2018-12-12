Must See: A Short Film on Inclusion

The short film Ian premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival in May 2018 and is now available online. It is a film inspired by a real little boy, Ian, who just wants to be play with the other kids on the playground.

Ian, the short film, started when Ian’s mom, Sheila Graschinsky, saw how children treated her son on the playground. The kids were not used to people with disabilities. She wanted to do something to educate the other children. She even wrote a book, The Gift. But she knew that wouldn’t be enough. So, Graschinsky started the Fundación ian and approach an animation studio to create a film. Here is that film!