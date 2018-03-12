Must-See & Do March Break Attractions

Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre – Midland

I still remember taking a class trip here when I was in Public School, it definitely leaves a lasting impression.

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures – The Blue Mountains

If you’re looking for the best view, this is the place. Walk Southern Ontario’s longest suspension bridge and don’t drop your phone while taking a selfie.

Simcoe County Museum – Springwater

Featuring the Canada Day 1 exhibit all week, explore the diverse first experiences and first impressions of immigrants to Canada.

March Break at Blue Mountain – Collingwood

Featuring Fireworks over the Mill Pond in the Viallge Monday and Thursday nights.

Also horse & wagon rides, live music outdoors, interactive groove dancing, birds of prey shows & more all week!

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada – Downtown Toronto

This falls under the “must-see” category if you haven’t been yet, it’s absolutely incredible.

You might want to book online to avoid line ups on site and from experience you might want to go first thing in the morning!

Toronto Zoo

The brand new baby Rhinos have received all kinds of well deserved attention lately…

This weekend’s snowy forecast looks a bit cuter with our baby white rhino, don’t you think? 憐❄ #BabyRhinoDiaries #TwoTinyRhinos pic.twitter.com/hnvifwKNIT — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) February 10, 2018

But this week’s main attraction at Toronto Zoo is actually a tearful goodbye. The Panada’s are leaving for the Calgary Zoo after the week is over, hurry in to say goodbye!