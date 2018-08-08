Must Try: Canada’s First Caesar Bar in Collingwood is a Hit

Canada's first Caesar bar is a huge hit 1858 Caesar bar in Collingwood is a huge hit so far https://bit.ly/2APR1Nw Posted by Koolfmbarrie on Wednesday, August 8, 2018

“Fingers crossed, it comes in waves.” Steve Walker took a big risk opening up Canada’s first dedicated caesar bar, 1858. It’s quickly becoming a must try attraction along Hurontario street in Collingwood, next to the Gayety Theatre. Walker still isn’t sure the hype will last but he’s optimistic. “We provide an experience and a product that is unique, so I think that’s why it’s working.”

The name 1858 comes from the year the town was incorporated. Besides being dedicated to caesars, the ‘special factor’ that makes 1858 unique is the Walker OneShot premium caesar additive. Vanessa Walker says they just sold out of it over the long weekend. “We hope this keeps up, it’s wild.”

Vanessa says Walker’s OneShot, which will be featured on CBC’s Dragon’s Den soon, started after many hungover mornings.

They sell the additive at the bar and also put it in all of their caesars.