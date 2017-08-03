A girl with a secret amazing voice struggles to let it be heard in a world that tries to silence her. It’s Mute the Musical, a story of confidence, and overcoming issues surrounding bullying, peer-pressure, and inclusion.

The inspiring upbeat musical coming to the Old Town Hall in Cookstown August 11-13th will leave you dancing in your seat, singing along with the songs and get you motivated to reach your own goals.

This special fundraiser to bring the anti-bullying message to schools in our regional area is the work of Barrie area writer, producer and playwright Alinka Angelova.

Ms. Angelova started her acting, singing and songwriting career at a very young age, and has appeared in many stage and theatre productions over the years, she’s performed on-board cruise lines, made the Top 30 on Canadian Idol and released her debut musical album No Boundaries in 2008.

She has written a number of musicals such as At Last, Running Back to You, Oceanus, Born to be a Star, Christmas Cabaret, and I saw Christmas, but her most prized musical is MUTE and Alinka is working hard to one day bring the show all the way to Broadway.

For tickets, showtimes and more info click here