MyCrayVacay is Trending and it’s Awesome

Jimmy Fallon started a trend this week with one simple tweet…

Hashtag game! Tweet out your weird, funny, or embarrassing vacation stories and tag it with #MyCrayVacay. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 9, 2017

People have been sharing hilarious details of true happenings during vacation…

On vacation one time, a lady comes up to my dad saying he looked familiar… turns out, my dad has a long lost brother.. #MyCrayVacay — ali moravsky (@AMoravsky) August 9, 2017

One time my dad said we were going to Italy, told us to pack our bags, and drove us to the Olive Garden next to the airport #MyCrayVacay — Molly Ligon (@mollyligonn) August 9, 2017

Jimmy even jumped in with a true story…