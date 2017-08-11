#MyCrayVacay is Trending and it’s Awesome
Ever had something crazy happen on vacation?
Jimmy Fallon started a trend this week with one simple tweet…
Hashtag game! Tweet out your weird, funny, or embarrassing vacation stories and tag it with #MyCrayVacay. Could be on the show!
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 9, 2017
People have been sharing hilarious details of true happenings during vacation…
On vacation one time, a lady comes up to my dad saying he looked familiar… turns out, my dad has a long lost brother.. #MyCrayVacay
— ali moravsky (@AMoravsky) August 9, 2017
One time my dad said we were going to Italy, told us to pack our bags, and drove us to the Olive Garden next to the airport #MyCrayVacay
— Molly Ligon (@mollyligonn) August 9, 2017
Jimmy even jumped in with a true story…
My dad said we were going to Niagara Falls, but after an hour of driving said “Nah, this is taking too long” and turned around. #MyCrayVacay
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 9, 2017