Nacations Are All The Rage!
Imagine staying at the Breast Western?
Those looking to let loose or let it hang out can now enjoy a vacation in secluded locations around the world!
There is now a ton of all-inclusive resorts popping up that allows people to enjoy their time off in the most natural way!
While doing cartwheels on a beach or enjoying dinner the in the buff isn’t for everyone, there are plenty of people who have embraced this new experience and its growing popularity- yes, there are even family-friendly resorts!
The upside to this- you won’t have to deal with luggage fees.
There are resorts everywhere including New Zealand, Jamaica, Mexico, France and Australia just to name a few!
Dale & Charlie have come up with their own names for naked resorts, perhaps you can imagine staying at these hotels!
Double “D” Tree Hotel
Sheraton-All-With-Everyone Resort
The No-Secrets Beachfront Resort
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Breast Western
Holiday Inn…The buff
Four Seasons… of naked
Howard Johnson-Johnson’s
Knights Inn…Or out?
Sheraton, no shirt, no shoes- no problem?
The Ritz-and bitz