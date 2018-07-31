Listen Live

Nacations Are All The Rage!

Imagine staying at the Breast Western?

By Kool Mornings

Those looking to let loose or let it hang out can now enjoy a vacation in secluded locations around the world!

There is now a ton of all-inclusive resorts popping up that allows people to enjoy their time off in the most natural way!

While doing cartwheels on a beach or enjoying dinner the in the buff isn’t for everyone, there are plenty of people who have embraced this new experience and its growing popularity- yes, there are even family-friendly resorts!

The upside to this- you won’t have to deal with luggage fees.

There are resorts everywhere including New Zealand, Jamaica, Mexico, France and Australia just to name a few!

Dale & Charlie have come up with their own names for naked resorts, perhaps you can imagine staying at these hotels!

Double “D” Tree Hotel

Sheraton-All-With-Everyone Resort

The No-Secrets Beachfront Resort

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Breast Western

Holiday Inn…The buff

Four Seasons… of naked

Howard Johnson-Johnson’s

Knights Inn…Or out?

Sheraton, no shirt, no shoes- no problem?

The Ritz-and bitz

