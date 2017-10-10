Listen Live

Name the Oreo Mystery Flavour

Guess it for a chance to win $50,000...

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Nabisco has launched a new ‘Mystery OREO’ flavour and it’s up to us to guess what it is!

The initial reaction from most is that it’s a tropical, Trix or Froot Loops kind of taste and smell.

All guesses are to be submitted here by November 30th, you can win a grand prize of $50,000 or one of five $10,000 cash prizes. You’re limited to one entry per person a day.

Related posts

WATCH: Woman Diagnosed w/ Breast Cancer Calls LIVE with Kelly & Ryan

WATCH: A Whale of a Photobomb Off Vancouver Island

7 Tasty Ways To Use Your Thanksgiving Leftovers