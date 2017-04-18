Nashville Hockey Fans Get A Surprise When Carrie Underwood Sings The National Anthem

It’s fair to say that the Nashville Predators leading the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 in their first round series was surprising.

The crowd in Nashville was fired up before Game 3 at the Bridgestone Arena, and they were in for another surprise.

Carrie Underwood came out to sing the national anthem, decked out in her husband’s jersey. One thing that isn’t surprise? She killed it.

Underwood’s performance somehow got the crowd even more excited, and they cheered their boys on to a 3-2 OT victory. The Preds now have a chance to close out the series on home ice on Thursday. No word on if Carrie will be on hand for anthem duties.

(Courtesy of NHL/Twitter)