Natalie Imbruglia’s ‘Torn’ Is A Cover and 90’s Kids Everywhere Are Freaking Out

"I'm All Out Of Faith"

In 1997, Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia released the song Torn. The song sold more than a million copies and was a staple on the radio. It’s a good bet that anyone who grew up in the 90’s can sing it word for word.

Yesterday on Twitter @VilinskiKonjic revealed to (reminded?) the world that the song is actually a cover.

The news was not well received, to say the least.

Apparently, LA alt-rock band Ednaswap wrote the song ‘Torn’ in 1993. It was then recorded by a Danish singer named Lis Sorenson, who translated it in to danish and retitled it is ‘Braendt’ (which is Danish for ‘burnt’).

In 1995, Ednaswap recorded the song themselves. A slighty moodier version of the song we all know and love

Then along came 1997, and Natalie Imbruglia. Her poppy take on the track went on to break airplay records in the UK and Australia.

Are you as Torn about this news as we are?

