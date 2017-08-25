Natalie Imbruglia’s ‘Torn’ Is A Cover and 90’s Kids Everywhere Are Freaking Out

In 1997, Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia released the song Torn. The song sold more than a million copies and was a staple on the radio. It’s a good bet that anyone who grew up in the 90’s can sing it word for word.

Yesterday on Twitter @VilinskiKonjic revealed to (reminded?) the world that the song is actually a cover.

every “90s kid” comes of age 3 times:

• 18th birthday

• 21st birthday

• the day they find out natalie imbruglia’s version of torn is a cover — horse the band (@VilinskiKonjic) August 24, 2017

The news was not well received, to say the least.

Fyi this is the only thing being discussed in my friend group today, you have shaken everyone I know to their core — Democracy Diva (@democracydiva) August 24, 2017

I’m all out of faith And I’m surprised no one responded with that yet — Benjamin S Wolf (@bswolf) August 24, 2017

how could u do this to me?!? — Rachel Simone (@yamanecko) August 24, 2017

Apparently, LA alt-rock band Ednaswap wrote the song ‘Torn’ in 1993. It was then recorded by a Danish singer named Lis Sorenson, who translated it in to danish and retitled it is ‘Braendt’ (which is Danish for ‘burnt’).

In 1995, Ednaswap recorded the song themselves. A slighty moodier version of the song we all know and love

Then along came 1997, and Natalie Imbruglia. Her poppy take on the track went on to break airplay records in the UK and Australia.

Are you as Torn about this news as we are?