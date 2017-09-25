National Anthem: Is It Necessary in Sports?
Should the pregame tradition continue??
Two tweets by President Trump over the weekend directed at NFL players who kneel during the anthem…
If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
Those two tweets created a massive reaction during NFL Sunday affecting every game…
NFL players around the league took a knee, remained seated or locked arms during today’s national anthem. pic.twitter.com/FJ5JztLf1E
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2017
Including Detroit where the actual Anthem Singer took a knee in protest…
The national anthem in Detroit ended on one knee pic.twitter.com/7Fi3wSjHSb
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017
It happened for the first time before an MLB Game too…
Bruce Maxwell informed Athletics of plan, will continue kneeling during anthem. https://t.co/7YSRCQ0FiY pic.twitter.com/kN2evnlKe4
— theScore (@theScore) September 24, 2017
Which leads me to the big question…
Why’s it necessary to play the national anthem before NFL games anyway? Why shld an NFL stadium be a testing ground for one’s ‘patriotism’?
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 23, 2017