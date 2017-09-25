National Anthem: Is It Necessary in Sports?

Two tweets by President Trump over the weekend directed at NFL players who kneel during the anthem…

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Those two tweets created a massive reaction during NFL Sunday affecting every game…

NFL players around the league took a knee, remained seated or locked arms during today’s national anthem. pic.twitter.com/FJ5JztLf1E — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2017

Including Detroit where the actual Anthem Singer took a knee in protest…

The national anthem in Detroit ended on one knee pic.twitter.com/7Fi3wSjHSb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

It happened for the first time before an MLB Game too…

Bruce Maxwell informed Athletics of plan, will continue kneeling during anthem. https://t.co/7YSRCQ0FiY pic.twitter.com/kN2evnlKe4 — theScore (@theScore) September 24, 2017

Which leads me to the big question…