National Anthem: Is It Necessary in Sports?

Should the pregame tradition continue??

By Darryl on the Drive

Two tweets by President Trump over the weekend directed at NFL players who kneel during the anthem…

Those two tweets created a massive reaction during NFL Sunday affecting every game…

Including Detroit where the actual Anthem Singer took a knee in protest…

It happened for the first time before an MLB Game too…

Which leads me to the big question…

