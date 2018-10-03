National Association of Federal Retirees Preferred Partners Fair 

Are you a Federal Government employee or retiree?The Huronia Branch of the National Association of Federal Retirees is hosting this event to help our current members learn about all of our Preferred Partners and what they have to offer. We are also hoping to have potential members attend to see the benefits of joining our association. Our Preferred Partners will be sending representatives and/or information to answer your questions about their services and discounts.

Where: Sheba Shrine

Address: 142 John Street, Barrie, ON

When: Wednesday, October 03, 2018 , 2:00 PM

Ending: Wednesday, October 03, 2018 , 6:00 PM

Contact: Kathleen Rupnow

National Association of Federal Retirees

Phone: 705 717 9307

Email: krcareer@hotmail.com