QUINTESSENCE BREASTFEEDING CHALLENGE!

As a celebration of National Breastfeeding Week in Canada, a fun and friendly event for families to come together and attempt to set the record for the most children breastfeeding at the same time. Saturday, September 30, Holly Community Centre, Barrie. Registration begins at 10 am, Latch-On at 11 am. Everyone welcome!

POW WOW IN CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL BREASTFEEDING WEEK

In celebration of National Breastfeeding Week in Canada, a fun and friendly event for the community to come together and celebrate families. Hosted by The Barrie Native Friendship Centre, at 175 Bayfield Street, Sunday Oct 1st from 11 am to 3 pm. Lunch provided with activities, dancing, and celebrations! Everyone welcome! Organized in part by the Barrie Breastfeeding Action Team. 11am-3pm