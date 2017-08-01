National Girlfriends Day is recognized annually on August 1, as girlfriends get together around the United States and celebrate their special bond of friendship.

Girlfriends can often be our sisters or mothers, classmates or co-workers. These dearest friends who are here for us. They enjoy spending time together, laughing and sharing secrets. They seek us out in times of need, and we seek each other out in times of celebration. When it’s time for a glass of wine or a long walk, girlfriends are there.

Friendship is one of the most special connections in life.

Whether we have one or many, girlfriends make life better, fuller and complete. National Girlfriends Day celebrates the unlimited ways life is better with our girlfriends in it.

HOW TO OBSERVE

Today, let your gal pals know just how much they mean to you and how special they are in your life. Go out for lunch or a drink with a friend.

Join us at Moxie’s tomorrow and celebrate with half price bottles of wine!

Details