10am – 1pm

National Health and Fitness Day in the Township of Tiny is a one day event encouraging Tiny residents to get out and get active in any way they wish. The event will run out of Perkinsfield Park. The event is comprised of the Tiny Trot down our beautiful Tiny Rail Trail, Fitness Fun, Exhibitors, Day Camp Meet and Greet, Soccer, Skate Park, a Toonie Lunch and much more!