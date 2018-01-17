National Winnie The Pooh Day!

We celebrate the stories of the 100-Acre Woods on January 18th, the birthday of author A.A. Milne.

The lovable Pooh Bear – as he was fondly called – is a fictional bear that was inspired by a black bear named Winnie, who lived at the London Zoo during World War 1. Christopher Robin would visit the bear often and even named his own teddy bear after her and a swan name Pooh.

This friendship inspired a collection of books, starting with Winnie-the-Pooh in 1926.