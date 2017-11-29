Matt Lauer is out! NBC has fired their popular morning news anchor over sexual harassment allegations. According to a memo put out by the president of NBC, they received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace by Matt Lauer.

According to the bosses, this is the first complaint in the 20 years Matt has been with the company but the president of News, Andrew Lack says that there is a reason to believe that this may not be an isolated incident.

TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced Lauer’s firing. “We are heartbroken,” Guthrie said Wednesday.