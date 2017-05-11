NBC has just announced the next Live Musical and it is….

The 1971 Broadway hit Jesus Christ Superstar. The production will air live on Easter Sunday 2018 and is being executive produced by the musical’s creators Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice as well as Marc Platt, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron. This winter’s live show will be Bye Bye Birdie, starring Jennifer Lopez.

Deadpool is about to become an adult cartoon!

The Marvel superhero show will be for adults only, and already received a 10 episode first season on FXX. “Atlanta” creator Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover are heading up the cartoon, which is set to start in 2018! NO word who will be voicing Deadpool.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the next president of the United States!

Only 3.6 years left with Donald Trump as President of the United States, and there might already be a front runner for the 2020 Presidential Election! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is crowd favourite to run for President. When asked about the job by GQ magazine, the Rock replied “ I think its a really possibility”…Can’t picture the next president of the United States in that red Baywatch swimsuit!

Jennifer Hudson will be joining the returning Miley Cyrus as a coach on TV talent show The Voice.

Miley Cyrus has a new song coming out later today called "Malibu"