NDP Candidate accused of antisemitism

Ahead of advance polls opening this weekend the Ontario PC Party is accusing an NDP candidate in Scarborough-Agincourt of antisemitism. Todd Smith and Gila Martow claim that NDP candidate Tasleem Riaz has openly shared pro-Nazi memes on social media platforms and praised Adolph Hitler online. Neither Horwath or Riaz have commented on the allegations. The allegations follow Liberal allegations that PC leader Doug Ford was involved in bogus party memberships.