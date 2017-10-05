NDP Chooses Simcoe North Candidate For Next Provincial Election

Elizabeth Van Houtte has been chosen the provincial NDP candidate for Simcoe North. A social work consultant and lecturer at Laurentian University in Barrie, Van Houtte says the party’s commitment to affordability for everyday families and better services in hospitals are the issues that drove her to put her name on the ballot. “I’ve been in our community talking to people about the NDP’s plan to bring Hydro One back into public hands. People in my community agree that we need more control over hydro bills. The NDP plan will save everyone at least 30 percent on their hydro bills,” said Van Houtte. “I’ve also talked with families about Andrea Horwath’s plan to establish Canada’s first universal pharmacare program. It’s a drug plan that covers everyone, regardless of age or income – because no one should have to empty their wallet to get the medicine they need. It’s plans like these that really deliver things that families really need.” Van Houtte lives in Orillia with her husband and two daughters. She ran for the NDP in a bye-election last year.

photo with party leader Andrea Horwath via Facebook