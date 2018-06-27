Nearly Double The Daily Number of Overdoses Reported In Simcoe and Muskoka

A huge spike in opioid overdoses across Simcoe and Muskoka over the last ten days, according to the local Health Unit. It says there were 44 suspected drug overdoes between June 17th and 26th, roughly double the daily average.

Most were women aged 15 to 44.

“Anyone using drugs recreationally should ensure they have someone with them when using,” said Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lisa Simon. “We recommend people use one drug at a time, use small quantities to start with, and have a plan in place to respond to an overdose.”

Royal Victoria Hospital treated the majority of these cases at twenty-one. Ten went to Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in Orillia, the rest sought treatment throughout Simcoe and Muskoka.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit monitors opioid overdoses through local surveillance and issues alerts whenever significant increases like this occur.

Take-home Naloxone kits and training are available free of charge and without a prescription for people at risk of overdose and their family and friends. Get Naloxone from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit by calling 705-721-7520, or visit a participating pharmacy.