Need A Job? You Could Be Employed By The End Of The Day
Simcoe Community Services looking for support workers
Fulfilling and gratifying.
Two of the works used by Simcoe Community Services CEO Claudine Cousins to describe the work done by the organization’s community support workers.
And they’re looking for more at a job fair today between 1 pm and 6 pm at The Career Centre at Bayfield Mall.
“We’re talking about self-fulfilment that humans often have in helping somebody achieve their life goals, but also for yourself…that going away feeling that you have helped somebody attain something that they had planned for or something that never thought they could achieve”
Simcoe Community Services works with intellectually challenged individuals of all ages and from all walks of life.
Take a resume with you to the job fair and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.
banner image via Simcoe Community Services