Need Someone To Talk To This Holiday Season?
Christmas Can Be A Tough Time, Here Are Some Who Want To Listen
Christmas is generally regarded as a joyous occasion, but for some, it can be a difficult time of the year. For those who may feel the want or need to talk to someone this holiday season, a list of phone numbers is posted below, courtesy of the Canadian Mental Health Association of Barrie.
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre
(705) 728-9090 www.rvh.on.ca
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre – Mental Health Support Services
(705) 728-9090 ext. 47210
Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital – Community Mental Health Services
(705) 325-2201, www.osmh.on.ca
Collingwood General & Marine Hospital – Community Mental Health Services
(705) 444-6600, www.cgmh.on.ca
Stevenson Memorial Hospital – Mary McGill Community Mental Health Centre
(705) 435-4314, www.smhosp.on.ca
Wendat Psychiatric Services Program
(705) 526-1305
Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care- Outpatient Services
(705) 549-3181, www.waypointcentre.ca
Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit
(705) 721-7520, www.simcoemuskokahealth.org
Barrie Housing Support Services
(705) 739-0485
Barrie Community Health Centre (BCHC)
(705) 734-9690, www.bchc.ca
Family Mental Health Initiative
(705) 725-0363, www.fmhi.ca
Canadian Mental Health Association-National
www.cmha.ca
Canadian Mental Health Association-Ontario
(416) 977-5580, www.ontario.cmha.ca
Ministry of Health- Mental Health Programs and Services Group
1-866-532-3161, www.health.gov.on.ca
North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integration Network
1-866-903-5446, www.nsmlhin.on.ca
Centre for Addiction and Mental Health
(416) 535-8501, www.camh.net
Drug and Alcohol Registry of Treatment
1-800-565-8603, www.drugandalcoholhelpline.ca
Mental Health Commission of Canada
www.mentalhealthcommission.ca/annualreport/
North Simcoe Muskoka Walk-In Counselling Clinic
www.nsmwalkincounselling.ca/