Neighbour Helped Gravenhurst Man Get Out of Burning Home

A fire in Gravenhurst, and the homeowner made it out unscathed with a little help. A passerby said to have noticed the fire first and alerted the resident to it, around 7:30 Monday morning, and got the resident out unharmed.

Fire crews arrived to find it fully engulfed, and say extra tankers were brought in courtesy Bracebridge Fire Department.

Crews battled not only the blaze, but also the heat and humidity, and say the cause of the fire is not being considered suspicious.

“Early detection was critical in the outcome of this incident,” said Todd Clapp, Deputy Chief. “Local residents were very helpful in making the homeowner aware of the situation and helped him exit the home with no injuries.”