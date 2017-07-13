Neil Patrick Harris calls out James Woods for ignorant tweet
After a family shared a photo of themselves at a Pride event with their son, actor James Woods compared the 8-year-old to a murderer in a controversial tweet.
“This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage,” Woods tweeted on Saturday, July 9.
Neil Patrick Harris called out Woods in a response:
“Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I’m friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself,” the 44-year-old Emmy award winner shot back on Tuesday, July 11.
 
This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage pic.twitter.com/1k3ITApFsF
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 10, 2017