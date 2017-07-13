Neil Patrick Harris calls out James Woods for ignorant tweet

After a family shared a photo of themselves at a Pride event with their son, actor James Woods compared the 8-year-old to a murderer in a controversial tweet.

“This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage,” Woods tweeted on Saturday, July 9.

Neil Patrick Harris called out Woods in a response:

“Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I’m friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself,” the 44-year-old Emmy award winner shot back on Tuesday, July 11.

