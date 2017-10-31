Netflix Cancels House of Cards

House of Cards is done after allegations of Kevin Spacey sexually harassing a 14 year old actor 30 years ago!

Netflix just like that, has cancelled its Emmy-nominated political drama after six seasons…The final episode will air in 2018…

News of the ending comes less than 24 hours after Spacey responded publicly to allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances on a 14-year-old actor in 1986.

Seth MacFarlane is making headlines this morning after a 2005 clip of the family guy about Kevin Spacey surfaced. On Monday, a Twitter user posted a clip from an episode of MacFarlane’s animated series in which Stewie is running through a room yelling, “Help! I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement! Help me!”

