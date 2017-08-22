Netflix Drops Big September Announcement

Today we learned that Disney’s billion dollar live action movie, “Beauty and the Beast” is going to be made available on Netflix September 19th.

Released to theatres back in March, “Beauty and the Beast” grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide. Becoming the highest-grossing live-action musical movie in history, the highest grossing film of 2017 and the 10th highest grossing film of all time.

Seems like Netflix is trying to regain our attention after losing it to yesterday’s Solar Eclipse.