Netflix Has A New Horror Show That Is Making People Barf And Pass Out!

Nope!

By Dirt/Divas

The series “The Haunting of Hill House” is so terrifying that audiences are sharing how they’re vomiting, passing out, and too afraid to fall asleep after watching it. And Stephen King just saw the show and LOVED it- so what does that tell you!

Based on the 1959 novel “The Haunting of Hill House” by Shirley Jackson, the story in about 5 siblings who have to face terrifying childhood memories that took place in Hill House…The show is not suitable for 16 years or younger!

 


It’s so scary that Steven King says it awesome!

