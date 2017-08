Here’s how much you’ll soon be paying:

Standard Plan is going up to $10.99.

Basic Plan will be $8.99

Premium Plan will be $13.99.

For current subscribers, these prices will eventually be coming your way. Look for an email from Netflix.

For those about to sign up, props to you for holding out so long getting Netflix. If you don’t have Netflix, you’re missing out on great shows like Shameless and Stranger Things: