Netflix New Releases Coming in February

It might be cold in February, Netflix and chill…
February 2
- American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson – TV Series
- Frequency: Season 1 – TV Series
February 3
- Daniel Sosa: Sosafado – TV Series
- Imperial Dreams – TV Series
- Santa Clarita Diet – TV Series
February 4
February 7
- Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special – Special
February 10
- David Brent: Life on the Road – TV Series
February 11
- Stronger Than The World – TV Series
February 14
- Girlfriend’s Day – TV Series
- Katherine Ryan: In Trouble – TV Series
- Project Mc 2: Part 4 – TV Series
- White Nights – TV Series
February 17
- Chef’s Table: Season 3 – TV Series
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 – TV Series
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 – TV Series
February 23
- Sausage Party (Rumored) – Movie
February 24
- I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore – Special
- Legend Quest: Season 1 – TV Series
- Ultimate Beastmaster – Special
- Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico – Special
- VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 – TV Series
February 28
- Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes – Special