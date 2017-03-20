Netflix Replaces Star Rating System with Thumbs
Goodbye five-star Netflix rating system and hello thumbs-up and thumbs-down rating system.
According to Netflix’s Vice President of Product Todd Yellin, “Five stars feels very yesterday now, we’re spending many billions of dollars on the titles we’re producing and licensing, and with these big catalogs, that just adds a challenge.”
Netflix will introduce a new percent-match feature that will display recommended movies and TV shows based on past activity.