Netflix Shares ‘Friday The 13th’ Themed ‘Stranger Things’ Teaser
And Revealed The Season 2 Soundtrack
Tomorrow is Friday the 13th, and Netflix is seriously milking the nostalgia this month. The streaming service has recently shared a new Friday the 13th themed trailer for the hit TV show, which will invade our Netflix accounts on October 27th.
The trailer features clips from the new season along with vintage horror effects and the Friday the 13th main theme. Watch it below.
On top of this new video, Lakeshore Records has shared details on the second season’s soundtrack, which will once again be scored by S U R V I V E members Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. The soundtrack will arrive digitally on October 20 and will be available on vinyl, CD, and cassette at a later and currently undisclosed date.
Listen to Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein’s new Stranger Things track “Walkin’ in Hawkins’” below.
New song from @Stranger_Things season 2 soundtrack. Members from SURVIVE https://t.co/SiNIrFQmQA
— matt h (@matt_matth) October 12, 2017
See the tracklist below.
1. Walkin’ in Hawkins
2. Home
3. Eulogy
4. On the Bus
5. Presumptuous
6. Eight Fifteen
7. The First Lie
8. Scars
9. I Can Save Them
10. Descent Into the Rift
11. Chicago
12. Looking for a Way Out
13. Birth / Rescue
14. In the Woods
15. Digging
16. Symptoms
17. Eggo in the Snow
18. Soldiers
19. Choices
20. Never Tell
21. She Wants Me to Find Her
22. Shouldn’t Have Lied
23. It’s a Trap
24. Crib
25. The Return
26. Escape
27. We Go Out Tonight
28. Connect the Dots
29. The Hub
30. On Edge
31. What Else Did You See?
32. Run
33. Levitation
34. To Be Continued