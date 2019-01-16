Netflix Shows Using Actual Footage of Lac-Megantic Tragedy

The Science-fiction series “Travelers” is said to have used actual footage of the Lac-Megantic rail disaster and now there are images of the tragedy in the Netflix production of “Bird Box.”

Lac-Megantic Mayor Julie Morin says that the streaming service should take a look at its catalogue to make sure no other production is using images of tragedy as entertainment.

The brief images on Netflix were taken from real-life footage of one of the deadliest disasters in recent Canadian history, when a train carrying crude oil derailed, exploded and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic in 2013.

One of the producers said that they acquired the footage from a stock image vendor called Pond 5, which is based in New York City, and they “weren’t aware of its specific source.” They are currently working to replace the footage from the show Travelers. As for “Bird Box,” Netflix says it is looking into the images now.