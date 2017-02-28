Netflix: What To Look Forward To In March

If you’re like me, you cut the cord a long time ago. And, although the money savings are incredible…it’s easy to burn through the stock of Netflix files quickly.

So when a new month comes around it’s always something to look forward too. NEW SHOWS!!!

Here’s a list of WHAT is coming to Netflix CANADA and WHEN.

March 1

Before I Go to Sleep

Butter

Confessions of A Superhero

Force Majeur

Get Hard

Get Him To The Greek

Hap & Leonard: Season One

Ice Age: Collision Course

Impossible Dreamers

Independence Day: Resurgence

Indignation

Know Your Enemy – Japan

Let There Be Light

Looper

Nazi Concentration Camps

Palo Alto

Prelude To War

Rush

San Pietro

Semi-Pro

Snow White and the Huntsman

Source Code

Super Size Me

Sustainable

The Accidental Husband

The Cove

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

The Fight

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Memphis Belle: A story of a Flying Fortress

The Mummy: Quest for the Lost Scrolls

The Negro Soldier

The Notebook

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Punisher

The Red Violin

The September Issue

The Women

Thunderbolt

Tunisian Victory

Undercover: How to Operate Behind Enemy Lines

Warm Bodies

Why We Fight: The Battle of Russia

WWII: Report the Aleutians

X-men: Apocalypse

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

March 2

Grease

March 3

Greenleaf: Season 1

Riverdale: Season 1 – New Weekly Episodes

March 6

Better Off Single

March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 2 – New Weekly Episodes

March 9

Young Offenders

March 10

Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1

Burning Sands

Love: Season 2

One More Time: Season 1

March 14

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame

March 15

17 Again

Hive Alive: Season 1

Notes on Blindness

Silent Hill

Sugar Mountain

March 16

Beau Sejour: Season 1

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Hollow Point

The Last Kingdom: Season 2 – New Weekly Episodes

March 17

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1

Deidra & Laney Rob A Train

Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale

Pandora

Samurai Gourmet: Season 1

Star Trek Beyond

March 18

3 Days to Kill

March 21

Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare)

March 23

Big Fat Liar

Road Trip

The Incredible Hulk

March 24

Bottersnikes & Grumbles: Season 2

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense

Gracie & Frankie: Season 3

Hell or High Water

Ingobernable: Season 1

Stranger Than Fiction

The Most Hated Woman in America

March 26

Goon

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

March 27

Better Call Saul: Season 2

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

March 28

Equity

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

March 30

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Peter Pan

Zoolander

March 31