Netflix: What To Look Forward To In March
Coming Soon To A Netflix Near You
If you’re like me, you cut the cord a long time ago. And, although the money savings are incredible…it’s easy to burn through the stock of Netflix files quickly.
So when a new month comes around it’s always something to look forward too. NEW SHOWS!!!
Here’s a list of WHAT is coming to Netflix CANADA and WHEN.
March 1
- Before I Go to Sleep
- Butter
- Confessions of A Superhero
- Force Majeur
- Get Hard
- Get Him To The Greek
- Hap & Leonard: Season One
- Ice Age: Collision Course
- Impossible Dreamers
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Indignation
- Know Your Enemy – Japan
- Let There Be Light
- Looper
- Nazi Concentration Camps
- Palo Alto
- Prelude To War
- Rush
- San Pietro
- Semi-Pro
- Snow White and the Huntsman
- Source Code
- Super Size Me
- Sustainable
- The Accidental Husband
- The Cove
- The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
- The Fight
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- The Memphis Belle: A story of a Flying Fortress
- The Mummy: Quest for the Lost Scrolls
- The Negro Soldier
- The Notebook
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Punisher
- The Red Violin
- The September Issue
- The Women
- Thunderbolt
- Tunisian Victory
- Undercover: How to Operate Behind Enemy Lines
- Warm Bodies
- Why We Fight: The Battle of Russia
- WWII: Report the Aleutians
- X-men: Apocalypse
- xXx
- XXX: State of the Union
March 2
- Grease
March 3
- Greenleaf: Season 1
- Riverdale: Season 1 – New Weekly Episodes
March 6
- Better Off Single
March 7
- Amy Schumer: The Leather Special
- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 2 – New Weekly Episodes
March 9
- Young Offenders
March 10
- Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1
- Burning Sands
- Love: Season 2
- One More Time: Season 1
March 14
- Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame
March 15
- 17 Again
- Hive Alive: Season 1
- Notes on Blindness
- Silent Hill
- Sugar Mountain
March 16
- Beau Sejour: Season 1
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Hollow Point
- The Last Kingdom: Season 2 – New Weekly Episodes
March 17
- Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1
- Deidra & Laney Rob A Train
- Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1
- Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale
- Pandora
- Samurai Gourmet: Season 1
- Star Trek Beyond
March 18
- 3 Days to Kill
March 21
- Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare)
March 23
- Big Fat Liar
- Road Trip
- The Incredible Hulk
March 24
- Bottersnikes & Grumbles: Season 2
- Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense
- Gracie & Frankie: Season 3
- Hell or High Water
- Ingobernable: Season 1
- Stranger Than Fiction
- The Most Hated Woman in America
March 26
- Goon
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
March 27
- Better Call Saul: Season 2
- USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
March 28
- Equity
- Jo Koy: Live from Seattle
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
March 30
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Peter Pan
- Zoolander
March 31
- 13 Reasons Why: Season 1
- Bordertown: Season 1
- Dinotrux: Season 4
- Five Came Back
- GLOW: The Story of Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling
- Lone Survivor
- Pompeii
- The Discovery
- Trailer Park Boys: Season 1