“Never Gonna Give You Up” Turns 30

There’s an article here – not just a “Rick Roll“.

Rick Astley’s masterpiece “Never Gonna Give You Up” is turning 30. The song was originally released on July 27th, 1987 and Rick had a very special message for fans of the song on Twitter account.

30 years ago today I said I was Never Gonna Give You Up. I am a man of my word – Rick x pic.twitter.com/VmbMQA6tQB — Rick Astley (@rickastley) July 27, 2017

I guess you can say that we will be together forever with this song.

Rick’s latest album “50” was released last year. The album was released 10 years after his last album and went platinum in the United Kingdom in June.