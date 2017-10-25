Listen Live

New Airlines Offering Round Trip From Toronto To Europe For $500

Primera Airlines Offer Flights To London, Birmingham And Paris

By Kool Headlines

Summer 2018 is starting to look a lot more exciting. Soon, you could be flying round trip to Paris from Toronto for just $500. Budget airline Primera will be servicing a host of new destinations, including Toronto by next year.

What you’ll be looking at on the flight is pretty minimal, but you’ll have everything to get you there. The cheapest options provides you with one carry on bag, and a seat on the flight. Anything extra – checked bags, in flight meals, upgraded seat – will up the price.

You’ll be able to fly Primera to London and Birmingham in the UK, and to Paris, starting May and June. Flights to the UK will leave three times a week, and to Paris four times a week. So start planning now, because Europe is only a few hundred dollars away.

 

Feature image courtesy of Primera Air via Twitter.

