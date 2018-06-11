New Alberta Driver’s Licence And ID Cards Include A Dinosaur

Alberta is re-designing its Driver’s licence and ID cards to ensure residents are protected against fraudsters. The new security features include clear windows, laser engraving and 3D embossing making it harder to alter or replicate.

In a statement from Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean, she explains,

“Our government takes identity fraud very seriously. We are the first jurisdiction in North America to integrate this combination of design and security to protect Albertans from ID theft and prevent fraud.”

The new ID cards will also include, an image of the Albertosaurus, a dino whose bones were first discovered in Alberta…

