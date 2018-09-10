New App Allows You to Skip the Gas Pump

Surefuel is a Canadian startup coming to Calgary and Toronto this winter.

It’s a membership based model, once signed up you can request weekly fill-ups of you gas tank. Like ‘skip the dishes‘ but you’re skipping the pump.

Whether parked at home in the driveway, at school or at work using the Surefuel app allows you to start your daily drive on a full tank.

Using the day’s most competitive gas price and with the addition of an extra charge for delivering your fuel you can avoid standing in the blistering cold.

Perfect for the person you know who waits for the ‘low fuel light’ to come on before finding a gas station.