New Avril Music Is Almost Here!
Avril about to make her epic return!
It’s almost time and here’s a sneak peek!
— Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) September 13, 2018
There is a new album on the way from Avril! It’s been awhile, with Avril not releasing anything since 2015- the same year she went public with her battle with Lyme Disease…The New Album is called Head Above Water and will be out Sept. 19th
I wrote a letter to my fans on my website. https://t.co/R2PuqcKx0d pic.twitter.com/xbmS0WifO1
— Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) September 6, 2018