New Avril Music Is Almost Here!

Avril about to make her epic return!

By Dirt/Divas

It’s almost time and here’s a sneak peek!

There is a new album on the way from Avril! It’s been awhile, with Avril not releasing anything since 2015- the same year she went public with her battle with Lyme Disease…The New Album is called Head Above Water and will be out Sept. 19th

