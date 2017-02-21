New ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Clip Features Emma Watson Singing ‘Belle’

We are less than a month away from the release of Disney’s live action adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast” and the excitement is ramping up.

Disney has released another clip from the upcoming film, this time it’s of Emma Watson singing the iconic ‘Belle‘ where we learn that she is nothing like the rest of the villagers.

Watch below:

Beauty and the Beast will hit theatres on March 17th. Do you like what you hear from Emma Watson so far?