New brew available in time for Craft Beer & BBQ Festival

If you’re a fan of one of a kind brews this may be for you. The Downtown Barrie Business Association (BIA), in time for the Craft Beer and BBQ Festival, has come out with a new collaboration. Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery, Redline Brewhouse and Barnstormer Craft Brewing & Distilling all got together for the project which is being called “Barrie Brut Pale Ale”. The Barrie Brut Pale Ale will be presented at one of the Festival’s Brewmaster Sessions Friday.

