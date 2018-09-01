New careless driving charges in effect

September 1st is the start of new careless driving charges.

Drivers convicted of careless driving causing bodily harm or death will face:

– Fines from $2,000 to $50,000

– Six demerit points

– A driver’s licence suspension of up to five years

– Up to two years in jail

Penalties will also increase for drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians at crossovers, school crossings and crosswalks. The maximum penalty will increase to $1,000 and four demerit points.

Drivers are also reminded that they must yield the entire roadway at pedestrian crossovers, school crossings, and other locations where there is a crossing guard, and cannot continue driving until pedestrians have finished crossing the road completely.