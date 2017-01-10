New details on the Pitt-Jolie divorce.

It’s been nearly three months since the Pitt-Jolie power couple announced that they would be getting divorced. The pair have been very quite about their situation until Monday night when they finally released a joint statement saying that the court documents concerning their divorce will remain private for the sake of their children.



People magazine is reporting that the statement says:

The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.



Prior to this many of the court documents have been made public. The couple has finally been able to reach an agreement and by using a private judge they can ensure that all details of the proceedings remain confidential from this point.