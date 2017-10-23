New Dorian Parker Washrooms Come At A Cost of 385 Grand

How much is too much to build a public washroom? A future bathroom for the Dorian Parker Centre in Barrie come with a price tag of $385,000, a cost Council balked at during a recent meeting. City staff presented a memo at council Monday evening to justify the cost for the new facility, claiming it would be a durable pre-fab that could easily be relocated to another park if desired. The washroom is being suggested by city staff as a temporary measure to begin with, as the Dorian Parker Centre is in need of significant repair after years of deterioration. Money for the washroom would be included in the city’s 2019 budget, while funds are being included in the 2020 budget for a study into the Dorian Parker Centre’s long term future, to the tune of $150,000. A few community groups rent out the Centre on a regular basis, while it is up for grabs for special events, meetings, seminars, or banquets.