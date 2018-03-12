Listen Live

New Era In Policing Begins Today In Midland

Former Midland officers return from OPP training

The transfer of police power in Midland is complete. Former Midland police officers have graduated after four weeks of OPP training and renovations to the former Midland Police station have been completed (for the past month, OPP officers from other detachments have been filling the void left when the Midland Police Service was disbanded). The town voted last fall in favour of OPP patrols after a lengthy costing process. The town service had been in place for more than 100 years.

