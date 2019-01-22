New Food Guide is More Holistic

The Government of Canada has released a new “Canada’s Food Guide”, which was last updated in 2007.

This new guide does not focus on ‘food groups’ or ‘servings’ as much as the old guides. It’s also more holistic as it encourages making and eating food with others, and being mindful of not just WHAT we are eating but WHY. It encourages us to enjoy our food!

Images Courtesy of The Government of Canada