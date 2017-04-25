New from Topshop, see-through jeans!

Taking a page from the mid-90’s when plastic clothing was in fashion (all be it, not for long) Topshop brings us see-through pants…
Hey! Want to embarrass your kids? Put these puppies on, and drop them off at school!
Topshop is known for thinking outside the box when it comes to fashion.
Just last month the retail giant sparked online outrage after advertising “Clear Knee Mom Jeans” – a pair of high-waisted denim with rectangular clear plastic patches on the knees.
Now the retailer has released another questionable fashion statement: the MOTO Clear Plastic Straight Leg Jeans.
The fashion crime is just what it sounds like: a pair of see-through plastic pants.
These would be good while camping or perhaps out during a rain storm…..