New ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer Released

The second trailer for Season 7 of Game of Thrones was released today. Just when you thought HBO couldn’t top their last trailer, they go and do this.

The trailer starts with Sansa Stark walking through the snowy woods, while Littlefinger provides an ominous voice over. He talks about fighting battles “everywhere”, and based on this trailer that’s exactly what Season 7 will entail.

But, true GOT enthusiasts are probably more excited about one fleeting moment in the trailer. It’s when we see Jon Snow and Davos Seaworth TOGETHER on a beach. That means Jon Snow is in the south. That means Jon Snow and Danaerys are going to meet? Is that what it means?? What does it mean?!?!

Between Jon & Davos, the dragons, the burning field of Lannister flags and the return of Beric Dondarrion July 16th can not get here fast enough.

Courtesy of HBO