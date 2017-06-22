New Jake Gyllenhaal film about the Boston Marathon bombing

The trailer for the latest Jake Gyllenhaal film was just released. Gyllenhaal plays the role of Jeff Bauman, a man who has to adjust to his new life when he loses both of his legs in the Boston Marathon attack from 2013. The movie stars Gyllenhaal and Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black).

The movie will be released this fall on September 22nd.

Image courtesy of Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions.